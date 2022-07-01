Advertisement

“Active Situation” reported in Allen, people advised to stay out of the area

Multiple agencies are working an "active situation" in Allen, Ky.
Multiple agencies are working an "active situation" in Allen, Ky.(Buddy Forbes)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an “active situation” in the town of Allen in Floyd County.

Not many details have been confirmed at this time, but troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville have characterized the situation as “very active” and are strongly advising people to steer clear of the area.

WYMT has a reporter heading to the scene and we hope to have more details shortly.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report names best school districts in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Five month investigation ends with “one of the largest drug seizures” in S.KY police department history
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash

Latest News

The Cruise In revs up at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cruise In to Pikeville to support the local VFW
Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman helps to promote local art and local people in recovery
Blood Drive
WYMT partners with Kentucky Blood Center for Summer blood drive
File Graphic
‘We got some justice’: Man sentenced for 2017 hit-and-run in Floyd County