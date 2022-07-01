Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’
Report names best school districts in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS Facebook page
One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County
Questions are being raised after an important part of a roadside makeshift veteran’s memorial...
Kentucky community looking for answers after flag stolen from veteran’s memorial
(Source: AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Kentuckians, environmental groups respond to SCOTUS EPA ruling

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
State, federal officials react to Floyd County shooting
‘[The] guy seemed to have a plan’: Sheriff, Attorney shares information about Floyd County shooting
FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
As holiday weekend starts, airport crowds top 2019 numbers