WYMT White House Correspondent talks about NATO summit

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - WYMT’s White House Correspondent John Decker spoke with Steve Hensley Thursday afternoon about recent NATO events.

Decker has been in Madrid paying attention to the NATO summit, in which President Joe Biden and other world leaders have discussed a strengthened alliance.

There was also a lot of talk about the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

You can watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

