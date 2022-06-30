WYMT partners with Kentucky Blood Center for Summer blood drive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You can help save a life on Friday, July 1!

WYMT is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center to host a Summer blood drive.

Donors can give blood in the Bloodmobile outside our station at 199 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard from 3-7 p.m.

Everyone who donates will be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and an all-inclusive Jamaican vacation for two.

All donors will also receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.

If you plan to donate, please bring your I.D. with you.

