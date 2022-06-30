‘We got some justice’: Man sentenced for 2017 hit-and-run in Floyd County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 1, 2017, 60-year-old Larry Hinkle was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Floyd County.

Nearly five years later, a courtroom was filled with members of Hinkle’s family, all waiting on justice to be served.

“And today, it’s a breakthrough. We got some justice. It’ll never bring him back, but at least it’s some justice,” Brenda Hinkle, Larry’s sister, said.

The driver of the car that hit and killed Hinkle, 27-year-old Kyle Collins, was sentenced to five years in jail for leaving the scene of an accident.

In Thursday’s sentencing, Collins apologized to the family.

Collins received more than one year of credit for previous time served, and he will serve two more months before he is considered for parole.

