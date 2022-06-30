Advertisement

‘We got some justice’: Man sentenced for 2017 hit-and-run in Floyd County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Chandler Wilcox and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 1, 2017, 60-year-old Larry Hinkle was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Floyd County.

Nearly five years later, a courtroom was filled with members of Hinkle’s family, all waiting on justice to be served.

“And today, it’s a breakthrough. We got some justice. It’ll never bring him back, but at least it’s some justice,” Brenda Hinkle, Larry’s sister, said.

The driver of the car that hit and killed Hinkle, 27-year-old Kyle Collins, was sentenced to five years in jail for leaving the scene of an accident.

In Thursday’s sentencing, Collins apologized to the family.

Collins received more than one year of credit for previous time served, and he will serve two more months before he is considered for parole.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report names best school districts in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Five month investigation ends with “one of the largest drug seizures” in S.KY police department history
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash

Latest News

Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman helps to promote local art and local people in recovery
Blood Drive
WYMT partners with Kentucky Blood Center for Summer blood drive
The United States is set to bolster forces along NATO's eastern edge. (CNN)
WYMT White House Correspondent talks about NATO summit
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 1 million dollars for transportation funding that...
Governor Andy Beshear announces funding to fix some Perry County roads