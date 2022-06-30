Advertisement

Voter registration continues to increase in Kentucky

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said more new voters were added to the state’s registration rolls than were removed in May.

That marks the third straight month of voter registration gains.

Adams said that from May 18 through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered. Another 4,420 were removed, mostly due to deaths.

The rolls reopened for registration on May 18, a day after the state’s primary election.

Adams said he hopes the registration gains indicate voter interest in the November general election.

The state’s U.S. Senate race will top the statewide ballot in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Report names best school districts in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Five month investigation ends with “one of the largest drug seizures” in S.KY police department history
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash

Latest News

Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run kicks off Friday
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Heat cranks up ahead of weekend storm chances
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS Facebook page
One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County
Authorities in Laurel County are looking for a man who is reported to have mental disabilities.
Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man with mental disabilities