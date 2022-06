Voter registration continues to increase in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said more new voters were added to the state’s registration rolls than were removed in May.

That marks the third straight month of voter registration gains.

Adams said that from May 18 through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered. Another 4,420 were removed, mostly due to deaths.

The rolls reopened for registration on May 18, a day after the state’s primary election.

Adams said he hopes the registration gains indicate voter interest in the November general election.

The state’s U.S. Senate race will top the statewide ballot in November.

