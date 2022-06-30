Advertisement

Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision

Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision. (Source: KSHB, LYON LENK, CNN)
By Megan Abundis
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, interest in contraceptives has increased dramatically.

Missouri resident Lyon Lenk said his fiancée, Kelsey, means everything to him, and they are weighing her medical history after the court’s decision on abortion.

“We’ve talked about me getting a vasectomy. I’ve got to contemplate doing what could potentially be a life-saving procedure for the person I love most. It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Lenk said.

There are about two dozen clinics Lenk could choose from in the area as more men discuss the topic.

“Since Friday, we’re up 900 percent in people looking to get a vasectomy,” Dr. Christian Hettinger with Kansas City Urology Care said. “Typically, it’s about three over a weekend, and over this past weekend, it was 50 people.”

He said the procedure isn’t for everyone and should be viewed as a permanent form of sterilization.

“It’s not something that’s a good temporary fix. It’s not something I would plan to have done and then reversed in the future,” Hettinger said.

Lenk said he has done his research and has been talking to his family and friends about his decision.

“Either I get this, or we risk her being denied a procedure down the line, and that’s unacceptable to me,” Lenk said. “It’s not a sacrifice. It’s the right thing to do.”

