Six-time regional champion Garrett Miller reflects on his career at Hazard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While many high school athletes dream of securing one regional title, Hazard’s Garrett Miller has been lucky enough to win three.

A pitcher and first baseman, Miller won a 14th Region title all four years of high school in addition to two All “A” Regional titles.

“It’s a great feeling just knowing that all your hard work has paid off throughout your whole career. It just feels great,” said Miller.

The 2022 accolades come after Miller tore a ligament in his knee during the 2021 regional championship game.

“Going through the recovery process and being able to get back on the field, it was just a great feeling to be back out there with my team,” he said.

Miller and fellow Bulldog Dawson Duff will continue their baseball careers together at Alice Lloyd College.

