Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement on SCOTUS EPA ruling

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT/AP) - The Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement on the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report names best school districts in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Five month investigation ends with “one of the largest drug seizures” in S.KY police department history
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash

Latest News

Exec. Dir. at GreenHouse 17. Darlene Thomas, says one in four Kentuckians will experience...
Ky. organization worried about potential abortion ban’s impact on domestic violence victims
(Source: MGN)
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban
(Source: MGN)
Voter registration continues to increase in Kentucky
Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run kicks off Friday