Scattered storm chances ramp up into the Fourth of July Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it was nice to not have to deal with scattered showers and storms earlier this week, we do need some rain around the region. And luckily for us, it looks like we’ve got plenty of opportunities in the extended forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch the high pressure that’s kept us dry this week work off to the east as a cold front slowly makes it’s way into the region from the west. We’ll stay dry for tonight, however, as we slowly watch clouds build in. We’re partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping only to near 70°.

A truly soupy day on the way as we ease into the holiday weekend on Friday. Humidity is back, along with high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. As the humidity returns, so will the chance for scattered showers and storms as we head through the afternoon and evening, some of which could produce some heavy rain. Any storms that develop during the afternoon should start to diminish as we head past sunset, but things do look to stay muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Fourth of July Weekend and Beyond

Even more soupy weather on the way, unfortunately just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. Our frontal boundary will be draped across the region as we head into the day on Saturday, providing chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms in the region as cloud cover keeps up back in the middle 80s for highs. But, with a front in the area and plenty of instability, we’re going to have to watch for a couple of stronger storms as we head Saturday afternoon. Some brief gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

More showers and storms will be possible as the front gets hung up in the area for Sunday and Monday, but more of a garden variety look to things as highs climb back to near average in the middle and upper 80s. We will have plenty of moisture in the area, however, leading to efficient rainfall rates from any storms we see and generally muggy conditions around the region. Storms should diminish past sunset, so we may be good to get some of those fireworks events off around the region, but definitely have that WYMT Weather App handy!

We’re back to general summertime weather with afternoon sun and clouds and a chance for scattered storms each and everyday as we head into next week, highs slowly climb back above average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

