Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run kicks off Friday

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance will host its second annual Queen City Sparkler 5K Color Run and Walk on Friday in downtown Hazard.

Registration begins at 7:00 p.m. with the race starting at 8:00 p.m. There is a $35.00 registration fee that includes a t-shirt but there is a limited number of shirts.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said fundraisers like this are vital to the organization.

”So that we can keep our lights on, so that we can keep the phone and internet going and to pay salaries and insurance,” he said. “You know, a lot of grant funds don’t supply those costs for you,” he added. “So, it’s important for us to fundraise and have community support and individual support in order for our community to exist.”

The run starts on Main Street, loops through Woodland Park, down High Street and ending back where it started.

There will be an after party at the Art Station.

You can read more information here.

