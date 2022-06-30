One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County.
Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page.
Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell into the drill cellar receiving life-threatening injuries.
Due to the seriousness of the injuries and with the incident happening in a confined space, first responders had to work quickly to stabilize the victim’s injuries before they could be flown to a hospital.
We do not know the victim’s current condition this time.
