One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County.

Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell into the drill cellar receiving life-threatening injuries.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries and with the incident happening in a confined space, first responders had to work quickly to stabilize the victim’s injuries before they could be flown to a hospital.

We do not know the victim’s current condition this time.

