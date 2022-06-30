Advertisement

Kentucky community looking for answers after flag stolen from veteran’s memorial

Questions are being raised after an important part of a roadside makeshift veteran’s memorial...
Questions are being raised after an important part of a roadside makeshift veteran’s memorial in southern Kentucky was taken.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Clay County are wondering why someone would steal an American flag.

Sgt. Glenn Stanfill was killed in a crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in 2004.

He and others were on their way to training in Barbourville, when the Humvee he was in collided with a tractor trailer.

A roadside memorial was put together to honor the veteran.

Ronnie Gay and others in the area keep up the memorial. Volunteers raised a flag pole, keep the grass mowed and do minor landscaping work.

Gay said he did not personally know Sgt. Stanfill, but he feels it is important to honor veterans.

However, caretakers have ran into a recent problem.

“Some low life thing has been stealing our flags. That is about as low as you can get in my opinion,” Gay said.

They have had to replace the American flag — twice.

“We have a lot of comments on this here. We are going to keep on doing this. We are going to catch whoever is doing this,” Gay added.

Caretakers said the motive is unknown.

“I don’t know. Sorriness. They probably sold them for a pill, I don’t know,” Gay said.

However, this time, they made the flag more secure.

Volunteers are also exploring other options to catch whoever is stealing from the memorial.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report names best school districts in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Five month investigation ends with “one of the largest drug seizures” in S.KY police department history
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
FDA advisors recommend updated COVID booster shots for Fall
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Exec. Dir. at GreenHouse 17. Darlene Thomas, says one in four Kentuckians will experience...
Ky. organization worried about potential abortion ban’s impact on domestic violence victims