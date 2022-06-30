Kentucky community looking for answers after flag stolen from veteran’s memorial

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Clay County are wondering why someone would steal an American flag.

Sgt. Glenn Stanfill was killed in a crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in 2004.

He and others were on their way to training in Barbourville, when the Humvee he was in collided with a tractor trailer.

A roadside memorial was put together to honor the veteran.

Ronnie Gay and others in the area keep up the memorial. Volunteers raised a flag pole, keep the grass mowed and do minor landscaping work.

Gay said he did not personally know Sgt. Stanfill, but he feels it is important to honor veterans.

However, caretakers have ran into a recent problem.

“Some low life thing has been stealing our flags. That is about as low as you can get in my opinion,” Gay said.

They have had to replace the American flag — twice.

“We have a lot of comments on this here. We are going to keep on doing this. We are going to catch whoever is doing this,” Gay added.

Caretakers said the motive is unknown.

“I don’t know. Sorriness. They probably sold them for a pill, I don’t know,” Gay said.

However, this time, they made the flag more secure.

Volunteers are also exploring other options to catch whoever is stealing from the memorial.

