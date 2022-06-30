Heat cranks up ahead of weekend storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Get ready to get a rude awakening today after a comfortable few days. The heat AND humidity are back in full force this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

My best advice today? Find somewhere to stay cool. It’s going to be a scorcher out there this afternoon with highs soaring into the low 90s after a fairly mild morning in the 60s. While I think most of us see a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day, I cannot rule out some stray rain chances, especially near the KY/TN/VA border in the heat of the day this afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies and stray rain chances will linger as lows only drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

After the muggy morning with some patchy dense fog in spots, highs will crank back up into the upper 80s, but I think we see a few more clouds and better rain chances at times on Friday. It will not be an all-day washout by any means, but keep your umbrella handy. Those chances continue Friday night as we only drop to around 70.

Back and forth storm chances continue through the holiday weekend and into the 4th of July on Monday. Scattered is the key word to remember when it comes to those chances. Highs Saturday and Sunday look to be in the mid to upper 80s before dropping to around 70 both nights.

Highs will likely push back toward the 90-degree mark on the 4th, so it will be a good day for the pool between those storms. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. If you are close enough to a storm to hear thunder, there is a chance you could be struck by lightning. Electricity and water are definitely not a good combination. I’m still optimistic the rain chances will die out before the fireworks start Monday night. Fingers crossed!

Our scattered chances for showers and storms, AKA summertime pattern, look to continue off and on for most of next week.

Stay cool!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

