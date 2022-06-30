Governor Andy Beshear announces funding to fix some Perry County roads

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $1.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help four local governments with road repairs and improvements.

“These projects were thoughtfully planned, well-designed and will benefit the people of their communities,” Beshear said. “In addition to new pavement, the work will include repair of road base failures, improved drainage and design changes to help traffic flow more smoothly and safely.”

The Perry County fiscal court was one of the local governments selected.

Perry County was awarded $856,100 toward resurfacing a total of 3.3 miles of two critically important local routes – Coal Fields Industrial Road and Trus Joist Lane. The two roads lead to the county’s industrial park.

“This is very good news for the citizens of Perry County,” said Judge/Executive Scott Alexander. “I’m grateful to Gov. Beshear for recognizing the importance of these two roads and our industrial park.”

