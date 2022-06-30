Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man with mental disabilities

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in Laurel County are looking for a man who reportedly has mental disabilities.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say that 30-year-old Ryan L. King was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

King is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds and has brown shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing an orange tank top and gray camouflage shorts.

Anyone who has seen King or has information on where he may be is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

