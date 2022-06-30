FDA advisors recommend updated COVID booster shots for Fall

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Some U.S. adults may get updated COVID-19 shots this fall, as government advisors voted Tuesday it is time to tweak booster doses to better match the most recent virus variants.

”There hasn’t been a huge uptake on that yet and I think it’s because the numbers have come down, and so a lot of people have been kind of in a wait and see mode,” Dr. Shelley Stanko at CHI Saint Joseph Health said.

The FDA panel voted 19-2 that COVID-19 boosters should contain some version of the super-contagious omicron variant, to be ready for an anticipated fall booster campaign.

”What we have seen and are seeing is an increase in cases right now and I do think that is related to the distance of time from boostering and even primary series,” Dr. Stanko said. ”I think the concern has been as the virus has mutated, is the original shot enough, and we know for years each year we update the flu shot because the viral mutations are to escape our natural immunity.”

The new vaccine booster is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.