Cruise In to Pikeville to support the local VFW

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Cruise In is making its way to Pikeville Friday, inviting car lovers to park, peruse, and pitch in to help the VFW.

Kentucky State Police Post 9, the Appalachian Wireless Arena and the City of Pikeville partnered for the cruise-in, bringing live music, door prizes and more to Main Street and the arena parking lot.

The event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, will also serve as a fundraiser for Pikeville VFW Post 3769.

“These men and women gave so much and sacrificed so much for our country,” said Post 9 PAO, Trooper Michael Coleman. “We were happy to jump on board and help out.”

VFW Post Commander Charles Atkinson said it is a blessing to be in a community full of organizations that want to help veteran programs succeed.

“You can go to various places around the country and their support of their veterans is nonexistent. To be in a place like this, where they care about not only the veterans but what we’re trying to do,” said Atkinson.

Those involved say it is a free event, but donations are welcome.

