Veterinarians give tips on how to keep your pets comfortable this 4th of July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 4th of July is a holiday we often associate with fireworks, which are fun to enjoy with your family but not so fun for your family pets.

“With the 4th of July coming up, it’s a very scary time for pets,” said Dr. William Hagans with the Town & Country Animal Clinic.

Dr. Hagans said this is the most common time for animals to run away from home.

“These shelters start taking in some of these animals that would ordinarily be in someone’s home and they find themselves miles from their own home just out of fear,” said Dr. Hagans.

Dr. Danika Harvey with the Appalachian Animal Hospital said, in the time leading up to the 4th and even in the weeks after, it is important to stay vigilant.

“If they’re outdoor dogs, I would make sure that I had a kennel or a place that I could put them that they can’t get out of, that they can’t hurt themselves or bring them in,” said Dr. Harvey.

Dr. Harvey added there are also medications out there for your animals to help them stay calm, but any medications should be given a trial period.

“That is something that can’t be sold over-the-counter, they do need to be examined and checked” said Dr. Harvey. “Sometimes if they’re a very elderly animal, they may need lab work, so it’s something that you can’t wait until an hour before the firework show to get.”

Dr. Harvey said animals with thicker coats that are prone to overheating, those with anxiety and those who have heart issues should be taken into consideration moving into this week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.