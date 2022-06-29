Advertisement

SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball opponents

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By UK Athletics
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference revealed its 2022-23 home-and-away designations for the league schedule on Wednesday. The Kentucky men’s basketball team will once again play an 18-game league schedule with nine contests inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and nine more on the road.

As announced prior to the 2015-16 season, Kentucky’s permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. This upcoming season, the Wildcats will also play Arkansas and Georgia twice in the regular season.

Kentucky’s league home schedule will include the five aforementioned teams as well as Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. UK’s road matchups will come against Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss in addition to Arkansas and Georgia and the three permanent home-and-home opponents.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

SEC HOME GAMESSEC AWAY GAMES
ArkansasAlabama
AuburnArkansas
FloridaFlorida
GeorgiaGeorgia
LSUMississippi State
South CarolinaMissouri
TennesseeOle Miss
Texas A&MTennessee
VanderbiltVanderbilt

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion...
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling

Latest News

Sam Houston's Ramon Jefferson scores a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky.
Sam Houston transfer RB picks UK
Beckwith chose to continue his football career at the University of Tennessee
Kentucky adds Tennessee transfer RB
Wesley Christian is back on the court for 2022-23.
Wesley Christian School resurrects basketball program
Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.
Rhyne Howard named to WNBA All-Star Game roster