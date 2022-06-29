SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference revealed its 2022-23 home-and-away designations for the league schedule on Wednesday. The Kentucky men’s basketball team will once again play an 18-game league schedule with nine contests inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and nine more on the road.

As announced prior to the 2015-16 season, Kentucky’s permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. This upcoming season, the Wildcats will also play Arkansas and Georgia twice in the regular season.

Kentucky’s league home schedule will include the five aforementioned teams as well as Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. UK’s road matchups will come against Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss in addition to Arkansas and Georgia and the three permanent home-and-home opponents.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

SEC HOME GAMES SEC AWAY GAMES Arkansas Alabama Auburn Arkansas Florida Florida Georgia Georgia LSU Mississippi State South Carolina Missouri Tennessee Ole Miss Texas A&M Tennessee Vanderbilt Vanderbilt

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.