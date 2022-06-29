Advertisement

Sam Houston transfer RB picks UK

Sam Houston's Ramon Jefferson scores a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky.
Sam Houston's Ramon Jefferson scores a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky.(Tyler Shaw)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have added an All-American running back to their backfield.

Sam Houston State transfer running back Ramon Jefferson announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is committed to UK.

Jefferson played two seasons at Sam Houston State, rushing for 1,907 yards on 299 carries. He was named an FCS second-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2021.

“We are excited to have Ramon join our Wildcat family,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “He is an excellent tailback, providing another quality player for us at that position. He was one of the top rushers in the FCS last season and he is a good fit for our scheme. He’s tough, physical and durable and we are looking forward to developing him even further under our coaching staff.”

