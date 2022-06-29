Report names best school districts in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (STACKER/WYMT) - A report from Stacker named the best school districts in Kentucky.
The report said Stacker used data from Niche who ranks schools based on a variety of factors like SAT/ACT scores and teacher salaries.
Two Eastern Kentucky school districts made the list.
You can see the top districts below:
#10. Elizabethtown Independent Schools (Elizabethtown)- Number of schools: 6 (2,520 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (62% reading proficient and 51% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $55,325 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
#9. Hazard Independent Schools (Hazard)- Number of schools: 5 (991 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (59% reading proficient and 48% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $50,704 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
#8. Russell Independent Schools (Flatwoods)- Number of schools: 4 (2,297 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (67% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $53,703 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#7. Oldham County Public Schools (Buckner)- Number of schools: 21 (12,941 students)- Graduation rate: 97% (69% reading proficient and 63% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $52,763 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#6. Pikeville Independent Schools (Pikeville)- Number of schools: 2 (1,161 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (72% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $60,165 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
#5. McCracken County Public Schools (Paducah)- Number of schools: 14 (7,223 students)- Graduation rate: 94% (67% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $57,529 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
#4. Boyle County Schools (Danville)- Number of schools: 7 (2,817 students)- Graduation rate: 98% (75% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $38,679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
#3. Murray Independent Schools (Murray)- Number of schools: 4 (1,834 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (77% reading proficient and 73% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $49,639 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
#2. Fort Thomas Independent Schools (Fort Thomas)- Number of schools: 5 (3,177 students)- Graduation rate: 99% (77% reading proficient and 70% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $61,062 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
#1. Beechwood Independent Schools (Fort Mitchell)- Number of schools: 3 (1,502 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (73% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $53,581 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
