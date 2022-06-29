Advertisement

Report names best school districts in Kentucky

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (STACKER/WYMT) - A report from Stacker named the best school districts in Kentucky.

The report said Stacker used data from Niche who ranks schools based on a variety of factors like SAT/ACT scores and teacher salaries.

Two Eastern Kentucky school districts made the list.

You can see the top districts below:

#10. Elizabethtown Independent Schools (Elizabethtown)- Number of schools: 6 (2,520 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (62% reading proficient and 51% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $55,325 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Hazard Independent Schools (Hazard)- Number of schools: 5 (991 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (59% reading proficient and 48% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $50,704 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Russell Independent Schools (Flatwoods)- Number of schools: 4 (2,297 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (67% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $53,703 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Oldham County Public Schools (Buckner)- Number of schools: 21 (12,941 students)- Graduation rate: 97% (69% reading proficient and 63% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $52,763 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Pikeville Independent Schools (Pikeville)- Number of schools: 2 (1,161 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (72% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $60,165 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. McCracken County Public Schools (Paducah)- Number of schools: 14 (7,223 students)- Graduation rate: 94% (67% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $57,529 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Boyle County Schools (Danville)- Number of schools: 7 (2,817 students)- Graduation rate: 98% (75% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $38,679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Murray Independent Schools (Murray)- Number of schools: 4 (1,834 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (77% reading proficient and 73% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $49,639 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Fort Thomas Independent Schools (Fort Thomas)- Number of schools: 5 (3,177 students)- Graduation rate: 99% (77% reading proficient and 70% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $61,062 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Beechwood Independent Schools (Fort Mitchell)- Number of schools: 3 (1,502 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (73% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $53,581 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion...
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Sen. Mitch McConnel speaks at HCTC
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Hazard, speaks on various topics
Veterinarians give tips on how to keep your pets comfortable this 4th of July