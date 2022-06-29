Report names best school districts in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (STACKER/WYMT) - A report from Stacker named the best school districts in Kentucky.

The report said Stacker used data from Niche who ranks schools based on a variety of factors like SAT/ACT scores and teacher salaries.

Two Eastern Kentucky school districts made the list.

You can see the top districts below:

#10. Elizabethtown Independent Schools (Elizabethtown)- Number of schools: 6 (2,520 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (62% reading proficient and 51% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $55,325 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Hazard Independent Schools (Hazard)- Number of schools: 5 (991 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (59% reading proficient and 48% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $50,704 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

“Hazard is a special community. Our staff and our community strive every day to produce the safest and best environments for our students to learn and grow. We are so proud to receive this recognition, which is truly reflective of our full community’s work to foster a vibrant future for all.”

#8. Russell Independent Schools (Flatwoods)- Number of schools: 4 (2,297 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (67% reading proficient and 62% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $53,703 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Oldham County Public Schools (Buckner)- Number of schools: 21 (12,941 students)- Graduation rate: 97% (69% reading proficient and 63% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $52,763 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Pikeville Independent Schools (Pikeville)- Number of schools: 2 (1,161 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (72% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $60,165 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

“We are proud of the faculty, staff and students of Pikeville Independent. The adults of our district are truly passionate about being mentors to every child along their path to success. Our students are equally passionate about working hard to accomplish their goals and move along that path to success as well. We are also very blessed to live in a community that places as great of a value on education as you will find anywhere, and a community that is always willing to support the work that takes place within our district. We provide a wide range of programs that meet the needs of each student, and they also allow them to enjoy their educational experience along the way. We are very proud of the district and always look to continue to grow and see success for the kids we are blessed to educate.”

#5. McCracken County Public Schools (Paducah)- Number of schools: 14 (7,223 students)- Graduation rate: 94% (67% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $57,529 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Boyle County Schools (Danville)- Number of schools: 7 (2,817 students)- Graduation rate: 98% (75% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $38,679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Murray Independent Schools (Murray)- Number of schools: 4 (1,834 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (77% reading proficient and 73% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $49,639 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Fort Thomas Independent Schools (Fort Thomas)- Number of schools: 5 (3,177 students)- Graduation rate: 99% (77% reading proficient and 70% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $61,062 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Beechwood Independent Schools (Fort Mitchell)- Number of schools: 3 (1,502 students)- Graduation rate: 95% (73% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)- Average teacher salary: $53,581 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

