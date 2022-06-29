Advertisement

Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pike County man is facing charges following an early morning police chase.

Officials with Pikeville Police tell WYMT just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, their officers received a report of the man trying to steal tools out of the back of a pickup truck.

When they found and confronted the suspect in the case, Travis Reynolds, 40, of Pikeville, he took off in his car.

Officers chased Reynolds on U.S. 23 and other roads in parts of Pike County before he crashed and tried to escape on foot.

WYMT viewer Cody Chapman captured the video below on a Nest camera at his house on Cowpen Road in the Coal Run community of the chase and shared it with us.

Video Courtesy: Cody Chapman

He is charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, menacing, theft by unlawful taking, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, speeding, driving on a suspended license and a few other charges.

He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center.

