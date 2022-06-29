Advertisement

Perry County Public Library introducing new program for children with sensory needs

library
library(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Public Library is engaging in new ways to include all children during story times.

The library is starting a new weekly program called sensory story times for children with sensory needs.

”We’ll greet each other, we’ll read a story, and we’ll be reading the story for up to six months but we’ll read it in different ways.” Jessica Chandler. Children’s Youth Services Librarian said.

Sensory story time will take place at 2:30 p.m. every Friday.

”We would go over it and we would read the story and what would go along with the story is a felt board, and a felt board is just this big board and you have these felt characters that go along and represent the story and you put it on the board as you’re reading the story,” Chandler said. “So that way if we have people that are more visual learners or tactile learners, they have a chance to enjoy story time in a different way that may be more comfortable for them.”

The program kicks off July 1st and will take place every week.

