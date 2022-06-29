Advertisement

One dead after Bell County crash

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT
BALKAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a single car crash Tuesday evening.

According to officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, one car was traveling along KY-2012 near the intersection with Balkan Road when the car crashed, killing one person.

As of Tuesday evening, Kentucky State Police is still on scene.

We will have more on this crash as it becomes available.

