Memorial services announced for Woody Williams

People will have several opportunities to pay respects this weekend.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Details surrounding funeral and memorial services for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams have been released by Beard Mortuary.

A procession will leave Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. from Beard Mortuary in Huntington, West Virginia.

The procession will end at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston. Williams will lie in state inside the Capitol rotunda to allow the public to pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitation will continue Sunday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol rotunda.

The funeral is planned for Sunday, July 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

Lisa McComas with Beard Mortuary says Williams met with them several times over the years about his wishes.

“We want to make sure we can fulfill those wishes for him and make it available to the public, so they can pay their respects to a well-deserved gentleman,” McComas said.

Williams passed away Wednesday morning just after 3 a.m. at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. which bears his name.

Burial will be private for family.

Previous coverage:

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away

War hero, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams honored with procession

Leaders react to passing of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams

