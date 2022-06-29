Kentucky adds Tennessee transfer RB

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A player from one of Kentucky’s biggest rivals has joined Big Blue.

Tennessee transfer running back Dee Beckwith was listed among UK’s updated roster on Wednesday.

Beckwith played three games in the 2020 season, totaling 25 yards in three carries. He had one two-yard carry in the Vols’ 60-14 win over South Alabama on Nov. 20.

As a recruit, Beckwith was listed as a four-star prospect and picked Tennessee over Florida.

