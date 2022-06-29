Advertisement

Inflation impacting prices for cookouts, fireworks sales

Inflation will impact how you celebrate the holiday as prices on meats and fireworks have shot...
Inflation will impact how you celebrate the holiday as prices on meats and fireworks have shot up sky-high.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every Fourth of July you’d expect a boom, but this year it isn’t necessarily the fireworks, it’s the prices.

Inflation will impact how you celebrate the holiday as prices on meats and fireworks have shot up sky-high.

“Occasionally I’ll get, ‘why is that so high? I can’t buy that.’ Turn around and walk away from the counter,” said Nick Eudy, Critchfield Meat department manager.

Eudy said around this time last year, chicken breast was about $5 a pound. This holiday season, it’s doubled.

A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation indicates Americans will pay $10 more for an average cookout this year compared to last year. But high prices aren’t slowing demand.

“I’ve got a stack of orders back there an inch thick ready to go,” Eudy said.

In Georgetown, 4-year-old Eastyn Moreau and his parents are getting ready for the Fourth.

“It was high last year, I couldn’t imagine how it is now,” shopper Kayla Moreau said.

Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks has been in business for 50 years. Shipping costs from China have skyrocketed prices.

“Prices have never been this high,” co-owner Jordan Pelfrey said.

At that fireworks store, though, all healthcare workers get half off.

“Since you’re getting 50% off you might as well go big in my opinion,” Moreau said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Police: Theft complaint leads to high-speed chase and charges in Pike County
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion...
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling

Latest News

The National Library of Medicine reports half a million U.S. troops who’ve served in wars over...
How to protect those who’ve protected us this July 4
library
Perry County Public Library introducing new program for children with sensory needs
Students from 13 schools across the region came together Wednesday afternoon for some...
The Challenger Learning Center provides opportunity for students to connect to space
City of Hazard opens splashpad downtown