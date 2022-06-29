Heat starts to build back in today, storms return by the holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re cranking the thermostat back up today, but we’ll leave the dew points a little lower ... for now.

Today and Tonight

While we were expecting a few more clouds than we got yesterday, we still had some. I cut grass and it nearly a perfect day to do it. If you do something like that today, do it early or late. While it will not feel too soupy today, the air temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s this afternoon, so you need to be careful about your outdoor activities, especially in the heat of the afternoon (noon-5 p.m.). That, along with the sunny skies we expect to see all day long, will wear you down fast if you don’t take your heat precautions. Stay hydrated!

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, we not only crank the thermometer up even further, but we turn up the amount of moisture in the air. Dew points head back toward the 70-degree mark, so it will be once again air you can wear. I think we see a mix of sun and clouds with a stray chance for a passing shower possible in the heat of the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s, but thanks to one of the hottest late June stretches on record back in 2012, we will not even get close to a record. We will drop into the low to mid-70s late under partly cloudy skies.

We start July on a warm note Friday as we look to stay in the upper 80s. The storm chances, while still scattered, look to increase a little bit. Keep your umbrellas handy.

Those chances increase even more for the long 4th of July holiday weekend. While I don’t think any day will be an all-day washout, it will be enough to keep us a little cooler. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only top out in the mid-80s.

We start to heat back up on Monday for the 4th, but I still think our rain chances will be out in time to get those fireworks celebrations off across the mountains. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s.

Stay cool!

