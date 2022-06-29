Heat continues as storm chances sneak back in late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our warm air has returned after a couple of days of rather comfortable weather, and as always that is likely to come with increasing chances for showers and storms as well. Unfortunately, it seems the storm chances continue to increase as we get closer and closer to our 4th of July holiday weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A bit warmer today, but not a bad night on the way as we continue to watch some slightly muggier air work into the mountains. Though, humidity will still not be off the charts as we head through tonight. Mostly clear skies take over and we’re back into the lower to middle 60s with more calm winds expected.

More warm and mostly sunny weather looks likely as we head into the day tomorrow as we slowly watch the heat dome build back into the eastern third of the nation. This will allow highs to soar back into the lower 90s for daytime highs as we also bring some moisture back into the atmosphere, bringing dew points back up into the 60s...so it will be a rather warm and muggy day. As such, I can’t completely rule out a spotty downpour or thunderstorm developing, especially in our southern sections. Though, those will be few and far between and should diminish once the sun goes down during the evening. Mild and muggy overnight conditions return under partly cloudy skies as we fall back into upper 60s to near 70°.

Into the Holiday Weekend

Unfortunately, we will have to keep an eye on the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms as we head into the July 4th Holiday weekend. A frontal boundary will continue to approach from the west, not only breaking down high pressure, but also slowing down and bringing moisture back to the region. That will increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms, starting on Friday, but more widespread chances will be possible as we head into the weekend proper.

As such, we’re going to have to watch for the potential for some gusty winds and heavy rain each and every afternoon as showers and storms bubble up. The potential will be there for a couple of strong storms as well, though the full details are still a bit muddy right now. Widespread intense heat doesn’t look to be an issue with highs in the middle and upper 80s, but with dew points near 70°, a muggy holiday weekend looks to be in store.

