Floyd County man charged in child sex abuse case

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man was arrested Tuesday, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

24-year-old Christopher Jacob Hall was found, interviewed and arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation started after the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch discovered Hall sharing sexually explicit images online.

Hall’s home in Harold, Ky. was searched Tuesday, with computer equipment used in the crime taken and sent to KSP’s forensic lab.

Hall is charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography. The charges carry with them five to ten year prison sentences. He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

