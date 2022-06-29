Advertisement

Floyd County man charged in child sex abuse case

Honolulu prosecutors have charged an Oahu man for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Honolulu prosecutors have charged an Oahu man for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.(Hawaii News Now)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man was arrested Tuesday, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

24-year-old Christopher Jacob Hall was found, interviewed and arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation started after the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch discovered Hall sharing sexually explicit images online.

Hall’s home in Harold, Ky. was searched Tuesday, with computer equipment used in the crime taken and sent to KSP’s forensic lab.

Hall is charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography. The charges carry with them five to ten year prison sentences. He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Deadly car crash under investigation.
One dead after Bell County crash
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mary Salley
Teens from three different churches are working in Martin County this week, pouring a little...
Church groups from out of state ‘reach out’ to Martin County alongside Appalachia Reach Out
Like many in this country, Anihhya Trumbo is still grappling with the SCOTUS decision.
Lexington doula fears abortion ruling will put some women in danger