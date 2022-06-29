Five month investigation ends with “one of the largest drug seizures” in S.KY police department history

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners ended in what officers call “one of the largest drug seizures” in one Southern Kentucky police department’s history.

Officials with the Somerset Police Department announced the bust Wednesday morning following a five-month investigation.

Two men, Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both of Somerset, were recently indicted in the case.

As part of the investigation, officers from SPD, Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the DEA were able to collect 30 pounds of crystal meth, six handguns, two AR rifles and more than $30,000 in cash.

Back in February 2022, officers recovered the first 10 grams of meth while serving a warrant at Smith’s home. Additional warrants for other locations led to Calhoun’s involvement in the case. The pair were finally arrested earlier this month.

Calhoun and Smith were each charged with conspiracy to distribute 550 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Calhoun was also charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Even though this investigation started with our patrol officers, such a significant seizure would not have been possible without having representation on the DEA Task Force,” Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said in a news release. “I’m grateful for our collaboration with the DEA and other state and federal partners who are helping extend our agency’s reach further than ever before.”

