Advertisement

Farmers markets help local economy grow

farmers market
farmers market(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Local farmers markets are a major resource in communities across our region.

”We usually have 100 to 150 people show up every market and we have a good time. We’re just here to promote healthy eating and help our farmers out, sell their produce and enjoy the community,” Becca Maggard, Whitley County Farmers Market Manager said.

The Whitley County Farmers Market sets up every Tuesday at Nibroc Park from 5-8 p.m., in Williamsburg at River Fog Park from 5-7 p.m., and at Gold Bug on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

”The people that are here to sell things, that helps them work harder to see what the change does to their community because people have more access to clean and healthy fresh produce,” Maggard said. “Also, the economy, people need to eat, people need to eat locally and help spread the wealth around our community so our community can continue to grow.”

You can check out the Whitley County Farmers Market Facebook page so you never miss a market.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Honolulu prosecutors have charged an Oahu man for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Floyd County man charged in child sex abuse case
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to Ky.’s abortion trigger law
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Name released in deadly Bell County crash
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mary Salley