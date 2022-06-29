Farmers markets help local economy grow

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Local farmers markets are a major resource in communities across our region.

”We usually have 100 to 150 people show up every market and we have a good time. We’re just here to promote healthy eating and help our farmers out, sell their produce and enjoy the community,” Becca Maggard, Whitley County Farmers Market Manager said.

The Whitley County Farmers Market sets up every Tuesday at Nibroc Park from 5-8 p.m., in Williamsburg at River Fog Park from 5-7 p.m., and at Gold Bug on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

”The people that are here to sell things, that helps them work harder to see what the change does to their community because people have more access to clean and healthy fresh produce,” Maggard said. “Also, the economy, people need to eat, people need to eat locally and help spread the wealth around our community so our community can continue to grow.”

