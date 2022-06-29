Advertisement

City of Hazard opens splashpad downtown

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kids in Hazard now have another area to cool off this summer.

The City of Hazard recently opened a splash pad next to the farmers market pavilion downtown, hoping to provide another space for kids to come and enjoy themselves during the warmer months.

Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole said they have more developments like this in the works.

“This is great. This has been such a good investment that the city’s done,” said Eversole. “We’re going to do some more. We’re gonna put another splash pad, hopefully by the end of the fall, and it’s just something where you can see, they’re having a ball, they love it, so it’s great.”

Eversole added the splash pad will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

