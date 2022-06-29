The Challenger Learning Center provides opportunity for students to connect to space

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Students from 13 schools across the region came together Wednesday afternoon for some one-on-one communication with the international space center.

It’s an “out-of-this-world” opportunity being offered by the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard

“This is something not many people get to do…it’s something unique,” said Sawyer Hall, who represented Breathitt County High School as their student ambassador.

The student ambassadors had the opportunity to come to the center and record individual questions to send to astronauts at NASA.

“They’re gonna be coming in as very VIP individuals and we’re gonna have a big party for them as they get to see their question that they came up with in front of these astronauts,” said Charles Bush, office manager of the Challenger Learning Center

A Central Kentucky group called Space Tango also stopped by the center today to help students prepare their questions before filming.

“We are also here to talk about astronauts and what they do at the space station. Students have this fantastic opportunity to connect with astronauts and ask them questions. So that’s a rare opportunity to learn a little bit more about what happens above us,” said Danielle Rosales, Space Tango corporate relations manager

Each student took away a presentation to show their schools what they learned from the experience and hopefully will help others “gravitate” towards the center.

“They’re gonna have the opportunity to teach their classmates a little bit about what they learned. So, it kind of creates an ecosystem of knowledge and it’s really nice to see,” said Rosales.

The center will host a viewing party on August 22nd for students and their families to watch the livestream.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.