Advertisement

Wesley Christian School resurrects basketball program

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a two season layoff, the Wesley Christian School is bringing back their basketball program.

No longer financed by Nike, the Circuit Riders will be starting from scratch. Even with the challenges, Shawn Ward is not backing down from competing against the best.

“This year, everyone just expects me to field a roster,” Ward said. “They expect me just to get the program started. Cause I’m taking it from ground zero. But I’m not going to step away from it. I’m going to play the best of the best and try to compete with the best.”

Ward tells WYMT that he has already recruited players from Nigeria and South Sudan.

Before their hiatus due to the pandemic, Wesley Christian School had won back-to-back National Association of Christian Athletes national championships in 2019 and 2020, sending several to college in the process.

“When you come to Wesley Christian, you get a chance to chase a national championship,” Ward said. “Like a GEICO nationals. A lot of people, they love to win a state championship. I’ve wanted to win a state championship myself but getting to be able to play a national championship that the whole country will get to see is really what’s going to help.”

The Circuit Riders will open up their season on Nov. 3 at Bristol Prep in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.
Rhyne Howard named to WNBA All-Star Game roster
Rylee Samons commits to Tennessee Tech
Roy Kidd To Receive 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Colorado Avalanche win first Stanley Cup in over 20 years