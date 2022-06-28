Wesley Christian School resurrects basketball program

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a two season layoff, the Wesley Christian School is bringing back their basketball program.

No longer financed by Nike, the Circuit Riders will be starting from scratch. Even with the challenges, Shawn Ward is not backing down from competing against the best.

“This year, everyone just expects me to field a roster,” Ward said. “They expect me just to get the program started. Cause I’m taking it from ground zero. But I’m not going to step away from it. I’m going to play the best of the best and try to compete with the best.”

Ward tells WYMT that he has already recruited players from Nigeria and South Sudan.

Before their hiatus due to the pandemic, Wesley Christian School had won back-to-back National Association of Christian Athletes national championships in 2019 and 2020, sending several to college in the process.

“When you come to Wesley Christian, you get a chance to chase a national championship,” Ward said. “Like a GEICO nationals. A lot of people, they love to win a state championship. I’ve wanted to win a state championship myself but getting to be able to play a national championship that the whole country will get to see is really what’s going to help.”

The Circuit Riders will open up their season on Nov. 3 at Bristol Prep in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.