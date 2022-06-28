Advertisement

Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches

Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since the spring of last year but not a single person has applied. The superintendent says it’s concerning with the August 1 deadline now just over a month away.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadline is quickly approaching for Kentucky schools. Every Kentucky school campus needs to have a school resource officer by August 1.

The requirement comes after lawmakers passed a school safety plan. However, at least one central Kentucky school system is struggling to find SROs to patrol their schools.

Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since the spring of last year but not a single person has applied. The superintendent says it’s concerning with the August 1 deadline now just over a month away.

The SRO would patrol the schools on Moberly Road.

Booher says he believes the lack of interest is because the job would be seen as “boring.”

“I always tell people that I have heard from a lot of police officers that there isn’t enough action in the schools for police officers, especially the younger they are,” Booher said. “The young police officers want to be on the streets and on the front lines.”

Booher says the schools are not vulnerable because the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Harrodsburg Police Department are very close by. The schools are also on the same road and close together.

Booher says he has also heard that other school systems in Kentucky are dealing with the same challenge.

