Advertisement

Several EKY KYTC crew members advance to regional “roadeo” competition in Louisiana

KYTC (gfx)
KYTC (gfx)(KYTC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 12 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet heavy equipment operators, seven of them from districts serving the mountains, will head down south later this year to showcase their skills.

The KYTC State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, otherwise known as the Statewide Equipment Roadeo, was held last week in Lexington. The top two performers from six different obstacle course competitions move on to the regionals in September down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The operators got the chance to test a number of factors, including accuracy, agility and speed while driving graders, backhoes, snow plows, tractors and lowboys.

Districts 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 serve counties in our region.

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website(KYTC)

Here is a list of the winners from the statewide competition. Congrats to all of the winners!

Tractor Truck with Lowboy Trailer

1st Place- Mathew Kirby, Highway District 10

2nd Place- Lewis Barrett, Highway District 7

3rd Place- Charlie Barnes, Highway District 10

Tandem Axle Dump Truck

1st Place- Darren Jackson, Highway District 7

2nd Place- Dustin Phillips, Highway District 4

3rd Place- Joshua Madden, Highway District 11

Single Axle Dump Truck

1st Place- Edward Howard, Highway District 2

2nd Place- Stanley Heisle, Highway District 7

3rd Place- Frederick Hylton, Highway District 10

Tractor with Mower

1st Place- Travis Padgett, Highway District 9

2nd Place- Adam Matherly, Highway District 8

3rd Place- Todd Plank, Highway District 9

Backhoe

1st Place- Joe Sharp, Highway District 8

2nd Place- Jeremiah Meyers, Highway District 9

3rd Place- Barry Johnson, Highway District 8

Motor Grader

1st Place- Adam Matherly, Highway District 8

2nd Place- Brandon Slaven, Highway District 8

3rd Place- Hunter Sneed, Highway District 8

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Children watching the Elkhorn City fireworks show during last year's Independence Day...
Finding the Fireworks: Independence Day celebrations near you
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion...
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Another comfortable day before the heat starts to build back in
Lawrence Co Bridge
Lawrence County celebrates Bridge Day