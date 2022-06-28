Several EKY KYTC crew members advance to regional “roadeo” competition in Louisiana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - 12 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet heavy equipment operators, seven of them from districts serving the mountains, will head down south later this year to showcase their skills.

The KYTC State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, otherwise known as the Statewide Equipment Roadeo, was held last week in Lexington. The top two performers from six different obstacle course competitions move on to the regionals in September down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The operators got the chance to test a number of factors, including accuracy, agility and speed while driving graders, backhoes, snow plows, tractors and lowboys.

Districts 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 serve counties in our region.

Here is a list of the winners from the statewide competition. Congrats to all of the winners!

Tractor Truck with Lowboy Trailer

1st Place- Mathew Kirby, Highway District 10

2nd Place- Lewis Barrett, Highway District 7

3rd Place- Charlie Barnes, Highway District 10

Tandem Axle Dump Truck

1st Place- Darren Jackson, Highway District 7

2nd Place- Dustin Phillips, Highway District 4

3rd Place- Joshua Madden, Highway District 11

Single Axle Dump Truck

1st Place- Edward Howard, Highway District 2

2nd Place- Stanley Heisle, Highway District 7

3rd Place- Frederick Hylton, Highway District 10

Tractor with Mower

1st Place- Travis Padgett, Highway District 9

2nd Place- Adam Matherly, Highway District 8

3rd Place- Todd Plank, Highway District 9

Backhoe

1st Place- Joe Sharp, Highway District 8

2nd Place- Jeremiah Meyers, Highway District 9

3rd Place- Barry Johnson, Highway District 8

Motor Grader

1st Place- Adam Matherly, Highway District 8

2nd Place- Brandon Slaven, Highway District 8

3rd Place- Hunter Sneed, Highway District 8

