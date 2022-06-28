Rylee Samons commits to Tennessee Tech
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One member of the core that led Pikeville to a 15th Region crown has announced his next step.
Panther guard Rylee Samons announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play at Tennessee Tech.
Samons led Pikeville in 2021-22 with 15.4 points per game, including 23 in the Panthers’ win over North Laurel in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
