Advertisement

Rylee Samons commits to Tennessee Tech

(Appalachian News-Express)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One member of the core that led Pikeville to a 15th Region crown has announced his next step.

Panther guard Rylee Samons announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play at Tennessee Tech.

Samons led Pikeville in 2021-22 with 15.4 points per game, including 23 in the Panthers’ win over North Laurel in the KHSAA Sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Roy Kidd To Receive 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Colorado Avalanche win first Stanley Cup in over 20 years
UVA Wise will add men's and women's track and field for the 2023-24 academic year.
UVA Wise set to add men’s and women’s track
Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre...
Kellan Grady signs Exhibit 10 with Denver Nuggets