Rylee Samons commits to Tennessee Tech

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One member of the core that led Pikeville to a 15th Region crown has announced his next step.

Panther guard Rylee Samons announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to play at Tennessee Tech.

I’m giving God all the glory. Tennessee Tech has been family and walked with me through the ups and down. After visiting with the coaching staff and Tennessee Tech campus. I AM PROUD and 100% committed to Tennessee Tech Basketball @tennesseetech #wingsup #soarwithus pic.twitter.com/U5TXlkamKV — Rylee Samons (@SamonsRylee) June 28, 2022

Samons led Pikeville in 2021-22 with 15.4 points per game, including 23 in the Panthers’ win over North Laurel in the KHSAA Sweet 16.

