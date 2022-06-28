Advertisement

Public health officials, veterinarians explain why people should be concerned with rabies

(Source: Kristen King / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the weather warming up, more wildlife will be out and about. Before you or even your pets are outdoors, there is a risk public health officials and veterinarians want you to be aware of.

Dr. Danika Harvey at the Appalachian Animal Hospital said rabies is still a disease people should be concerned with.

In order to avoid putting yourself or your pets at risk for rabies, you should keep your distance from wild animals and keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

“Vaccination, obviously, is our biggest way of combating that and you know, your dogs and cats are animals that are susceptible to that,” said Dr. Harvey. “All it takes is a bite, in contact with saliva, from an animal that has it in order to contract it.”

Dr. Harvey added rabies can be a fatal disease and when there are signs and symptoms of it in your pets, that means it is too late to treat.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

The Hazard Vendor's Mall has moved into a new building.
Hazard Vendor’s Mall opens in new location
Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’
Gov. Beshear: Millions of dollars in settlement funding on the way to support Early Childhood Education
KYTC (gfx)
Several EKY KYTC crew members advance to regional “roadeo” competition in Louisiana