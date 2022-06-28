Public health officials, veterinarians explain why people should be concerned with rabies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the weather warming up, more wildlife will be out and about. Before you or even your pets are outdoors, there is a risk public health officials and veterinarians want you to be aware of.

Dr. Danika Harvey at the Appalachian Animal Hospital said rabies is still a disease people should be concerned with.

In order to avoid putting yourself or your pets at risk for rabies, you should keep your distance from wild animals and keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

“Vaccination, obviously, is our biggest way of combating that and you know, your dogs and cats are animals that are susceptible to that,” said Dr. Harvey. “All it takes is a bite, in contact with saliva, from an animal that has it in order to contract it.”

Dr. Harvey added rabies can be a fatal disease and when there are signs and symptoms of it in your pets, that means it is too late to treat.

