Advertisement

Police: Man stabs 2 fellow hospital patients, killing 1

Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing...
Michael Earl was charged after Las Vegas police say he stabbed two fellow patients, killing one, at a hospital.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - A man accused of stabbing two hospital patients in Las Vegas was identified by police.

Michael Earl, 48, was booked on charges of open murder, battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon after the June 23 incident, KVVU reports.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives, Earl was being held at University Medical Center for a Legal 2000 evaluation, which is when someone who is possibly suffering from mental illness is held for observation for 72 hours. Police said Earl exited his room with a knife and stabbed a victim who was restrained in a nearby hospital room before stabbing another man in the hallway.

Police said Earl surrendered without incident when he was confronted by officers.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
Pikeville protest.
Protestors rally in Pikeville to voice opinion against Supreme Court ruling
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr.
Funeral arrangements announced for Kentucky Power worker who died on the job
Crash
KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

Latest News

Memorial candle grx
Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia