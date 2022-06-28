Lawrence County celebrates Bridge Day

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new holiday was celebrated in Lawrence County and Fort Gay, West Virginia Monday.

”In 1906, the first bridge connecting Louisa and Fort Gay, West Virginia was opened on June 27th, so we’re just kind of commemorating that,” Wes Kingsmore, Lawrence County Tourism Commission Chairman said.

Community members say Fred M. Vinson Memorial Bridge is more than just a bridge.

”It’s bridge day and we’re going to walk across the bridge, it’s kind of what connected this community and made it grow on both sides of the river to what it is,” Kingsmore said. “The bridge connects three communities, Lawrence County, Kentucky and then there’s a point section so there’s a turn in the right of the bridge, makes the bridge unique and then at the end of the bridge is Fort Gay, West Virginia.”

2022 is Lawrence County’s bicentennial year. The county tourism is putting together several other events like this, big and small, to celebrate their town all year.

