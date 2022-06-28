Advertisement

Kentucky horse owner works with neighbors to limit fireworks

When most of us think Fourth of July we think fireworks. However, most of us don’t think about how those fireworks affect horses.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - When most of us think Fourth of July we think fireworks. However, most of us don’t think about how those fireworks affect horses.

Years ago, Picasso started having what his owners called episodes when he got scared, often by fireworks. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and they realized the episodes were actually seizures.

Fourth of July celebrations aren’t always a one-day affair in many neighborhoods. In Picasso’s, fireworks went off for days surrounding the holiday. Not knowing when exactly fireworks would be set off made it difficult for Picasso’s owner, Kris Stibs, to keep him safe.

Stibs came up with a solution, one involving Coca-Cola. Each year, she and her daughter print out letters explaining Picasso’s situation and pass them out to the neighbors, along with a Coke.

Stibs explained that living in the horse capital of the world, chances are most people live near horses.

She hopes people will reach out to their neighbors with horses and other animals ahead of the fourth this year to have a conversation about any fireworks they’ll be setting off.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Teens from three different churches are working in Martin County this week, pouring a little...
Church groups from out of state ‘reach out’ to Martin County alongside Appalachia Reach Out
Like many in this country, Anihhya Trumbo is still grappling with the SCOTUS decision.
Lexington doula fears abortion ruling will put some women in danger
Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches
WATCH | Some Ky. schools struggling to hire SROs as requirement deadline approaches
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
CHILDREN'S TOYS PLUSHIES
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8 million in early childhood education, experts respond