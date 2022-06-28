Advertisement

Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services

One lawyer sees far-reaching implications for domestic violence victims, sexual assault survivors, immigrants, and children.
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, the decision activated Kentucky’s “trigger law,” effectively banning abortions in the state.

The law bans all abortions, with one exception: if a pregnancy threatens the life of the mother.

“I think that regardless of where you stand on this issue, there’s so many people that are being affected by it,” David Borum, a Louisville attorney who primarily serves as a personal defense and plaintiff’s attorney said.

Borum, for one, is not publicly taking a stance as pro-life or pro-choice.

What he will say is, “the people who passed this law are going to have to own it, and the people who are living under it are going to have to live with it.”

Borum’s concern is who, exactly, will be forced to “live with it,” and what that could mean for them. He has a background working as counsel for domestic violence victims, sexual assault survivors, and children. He sees large implications for these populations as abortion access diminishes.

“There’s not a lot of wiggle room, not a lot of exceptions,” Borum said. “Doesn’t matter how old you are. Doesn’t matter how you were impregnated to begin with.”

While abortion seekers can’t be prosecuted under Kentucky’s triggered law, abortion providers can be prosecuted, and will be.

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron makes that clear.

“I, for one, will do my part in this role as attorney general,” Cameron said of the triggered state law.

“There’s not a criminal penalty for the woman, but there will be less access,” Borum said, leading to other potential concerns in those would-be parents’ lives.

“A lot of times, it’s not just a reproductive legal issue,” Borum said. “It could also be immigration. There could be family law issues, assault issues, domestic violence issues.”

It’s those cases Borum said he might be able to help. He has limited resources as a one-man practice, but he joined a growing group of attorneys offering pro bono services, counseling people on the wide range of potential issues, separate from their personal health decisions.

For everyone, Borum offered one piece of free advice.

“Be careful with the conversations that you’re having around this topic right now,” Borum said. “I have seen other issues prosecuted, and I know that text messages, social media history, your apps, your fertility tracking apps–those are all of particular interest to detectives and investigators.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Trump-backed Boebert tries to fend off moderate challenge
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing