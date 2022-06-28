Heat returns soon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heat is back in the forecast as we head into the day tomorrow, but if there is one piece of good news, things at least look to stay dry!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch pleasant conditions in the mountains as we work through tonight. We’ll see a slightly muggier airmass work into the region overnight, but conditions should remain quite pleasant overnight with just partly cloudy skies at worst and overnight lows still falling to around 60°.

We’re staying dry as we head into the day on Wednesday, but we are also once again saying hello to the heat dome as we head into the midweek. High temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 80s for daytime highs. The good news still, is that humidity will not be off the charts, so it will be more of a dry heat under a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly clear skies once again overnight as we drop back into the lower to middle 60s for overnight lows.

Late Week and Beyond

Mostly dry conditions continue into Thursday and Friday as high pressure slowly works out of the region. That should keep things mostly quiet as we close out the work week. Highs will stay warm as we’ll allow moisture to return to the region ahead of a slow-moving frontal boundary. Highs both days will top out near 90° with a mix of sun and clouds, with only a chance for a stray storm as we head into Friday afternoon.

We’ll shave a couple of degrees off of highs as we head into the weekend thanks to increased clouds and shower activity ahead of a cold front sneaking into the region. It will try to move through during the holiday weekend, but eventually get stuck on the way through the region. That will provide us with a focus for showers and thunderstorms as we head into our Fourth of July Holiday weekend. Highs this weekend and into next week look to stay in the middle and upper 80s as we watch out for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

