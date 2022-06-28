Hazard Vendor’s Mall opens in new location

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Hazard’s vendors and shoppers have a new place to discover the unique items people in the area have to offer.

The new location of the Hazard Vendor’s Mall is right across from the old location on Main Street.

The old location typically hosted multiple vendors at once, but the owners of the new location said they hope to branch away from that and become an individual storefront.

Cashier Brittany Costello said part of the expansion has allowed the storefront to sell a wider variety of items since the opening.

“We started dealing in furniture a whole lot more and a lot of our bigger items like generators and weed eaters and chainsaws, stuff that we did not have room for,” said Costello.

Costello said they try to sell items at a fraction of the price in order to help the make things more affordable for their shoppers.

The new location is at 441 East Main Street in Hazard.

