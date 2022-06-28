Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Millions of dollars in settlement funding on the way to support Early Childhood Education

(WILX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State officials announced Tuesday nearly $8 million of settlement money will go toward promoting early childhood education.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release the funding will go toward the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

The funds will provide developmental screeners, or short questionnaires, for parents of children from birth to three years old. The screener will be used to see if their children are meeting developmental and social-emotional milestones and to help identify potential delays in the critical first years before they start school.

“We must continue to work to ensure that all children in the commonwealth are healthy, connected to prevention services and have high-quality childhood experiences from the beginning, because we know that when children start behind, they often stay behind,” said Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link in the release.

You can find more information about accessing the questionnaires and information about the program here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down
Car hit by train in Floyd County
Police investigating incident of car vs. train in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating shooting, assault case in Pike County
Akers is charged with negligent homicide after a fatal car crash November 2021.
Charges filed in deadly crash
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

KYTC (gfx)
Several EKY KYTC crew members advance to regional “roadeo” competition in Louisiana
Children watching the Elkhorn City fireworks show during last year's Independence Day...
Finding the Fireworks: Independence Day celebrations near you
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion...
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Another comfortable day before the heat starts to build back in