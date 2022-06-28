Gov. Beshear: Millions of dollars in settlement funding on the way to support Early Childhood Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State officials announced Tuesday nearly $8 million of settlement money will go toward promoting early childhood education.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release the funding will go toward the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

The funds will provide developmental screeners, or short questionnaires, for parents of children from birth to three years old. The screener will be used to see if their children are meeting developmental and social-emotional milestones and to help identify potential delays in the critical first years before they start school.

“We must continue to work to ensure that all children in the commonwealth are healthy, connected to prevention services and have high-quality childhood experiences from the beginning, because we know that when children start behind, they often stay behind,” said Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link in the release.

You can find more information about accessing the questionnaires and information about the program here.

