Gov. Andy Beshear announces $8 million in early childhood education, experts respond

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear recently announced $8 million dollars in funding for early childhood education.

The funding will go towards developmental questionnaires for parents of children from birth to three years old.

“By doing a developmental screening, we see where most children are at, what milestone they are achieving, like their gross motor skills, their fine motor skills, different areas that are making sure it’s age appropriate.” Said Kentucky River District, Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Dr. Lockard added it is important for children to meet these milestones so they do not fall behind.

Kris Rush is the District Health Coordinator for Perry County Schools. She said positive childhood experiences can positively impact the child’s life as they get older, but negative experiences can harm their development.

“It can lead to chronic disease, risky behavior, poor relationships. There’s just a whole gamut of negative outcomes.” She said.

Dr. Lockard says it is important for children to have their needs met, especially when they are young.

“Whenever they know that their survival needs are being met, that lets the brain develop to it’s furthest extent,” he said. “And we’re going to have a kid that’s naturally curious, naturally exploring their environment.”

Those with the Governor’s Office said the questionnaires are free, quick and critical to identifying any potential delays to development.

Parents can access them here.

