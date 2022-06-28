Advertisement

Family of Woody Williams asks for prayers ‘as he lives out his last days’

(Source: MetroHealth)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. (WSAZ) - WWII Medal of Honor recipient and American hero, Hershel Woodrow Williams is currently in the hospital in his home state of West Virginia, according to family members.

“At this time, Woody is not accepting visitors and his family appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. As he lives out his last days, we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family,” said the Woody Williams Family and Foundation in a statement.

Woody Williams, who turned 98 on October 2, fought in World War II with the Marine Corps as a flamethrower at the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. His heroic actions there were later honored as he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman.

WSAZ last spoke with Williams on Memorial Day during a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers in Huntington at the Memorial Arch.

“I’ve been at this probably 25 to 30 times, but I believe today we had more honor wreaths than we’ve ever had before, and that’s encouraging,” said Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams. “It gives me encouragement that we’re coming back and that we will again be that United States of America that had so much patriotism and love of country.”

“We certainly appreciate all of those who have reached out with well wishes and all who have been sharing prayers for Woody’s healing and comfort,” said family.

All correspondence and inquiries about Williams may be sent to the Woody Williams Foundation via email at contact@woodywilliams.org or by mail at:

Woody Williams Foundation

12123 Shelbyville Rd., Suite 100

Louisville, Ky 40243

To watch WSAZ's last interview with Williams >>> CLICK HERE.

Huntington honors the fallen on Memorial Day

