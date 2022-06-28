Advertisement

Eastern Ky. attorney's tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling

Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion...
Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling(Michelle Lawson's Twitter Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An attorney from Hazard said she is offering free legal services to women in Kentucky if they are prosecuted for providing or obtaining an abortion.

Michelle Lawson tweeted the announcement on Friday.

Her tweet received more than 12 thousand retweets and more than 30 thousand favorites.

WYMT plans to talk with Lawson later Tuesday.

