Eastern Ky. attorney’s tweet goes viral, offering free legal services after SCOTUS abortion ruling

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An attorney from Hazard said she is offering free legal services to women in Kentucky if they are prosecuted for providing or obtaining an abortion.

Michelle Lawson tweeted the announcement on Friday.

Her tweet received more than 12 thousand retweets and more than 30 thousand favorites.

I will provide pro Bono services to women in Kentucky if they are prosecuted for providing or obtaining an abortion. My office number is (606) 212-3030. If I can’t take the case because of distance I can likely refer you to an attorney who can in your area. — Michelle Lawson (@HollerWitch724) June 25, 2022

WYMT plans to talk with Lawson later Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.